Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$491.40 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.
In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$146,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $548,486.
Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
