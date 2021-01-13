Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$491.40 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$146,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $548,486.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

