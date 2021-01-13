Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

TATYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

