Tatro Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,357 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CKPT. ValuEngine lowered Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

