Tatro Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,357 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 99,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

CKPT opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. Analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.