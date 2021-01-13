Tatro Capital LLC Has $337,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $199.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

