Tatro Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

