Tatro Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

IBB opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $159.62.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

