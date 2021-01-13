Tatro Capital LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.8% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,041 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 9,798,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

