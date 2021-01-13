Tatro Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $93.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

