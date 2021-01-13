Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 3,621,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,805,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 80.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $577,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

