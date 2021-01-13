TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.76

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $2.00. TDH shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 194 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

TDH Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

