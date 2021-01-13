TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

