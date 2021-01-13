TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Up 7.1%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.83. 13,807,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 9,221,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
Several analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
