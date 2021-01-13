TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Up 7.1%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.83. 13,807,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 9,221,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.