Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGP. B. Riley began coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:TGP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 5,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,754. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 734,534 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 419.3% during the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 314,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

