Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 8.9%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.70. 879,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,006,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $272.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
