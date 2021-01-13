Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 8.9%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.70. 879,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,006,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $272.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TK. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Teekay by 1,109.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 496,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 455,174 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Teekay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teekay by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

