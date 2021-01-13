Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.
THQ opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
