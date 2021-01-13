Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Financial Survey

Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teletouch Communications and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $7.48 billion 1.11 $840.74 million $0.89 10.22

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Teletouch Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Teletouch Communications and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 10.76% 142.29% 6.27%

Volatility and Risk

Teletouch Communications has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teletouch Communications and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teletouch Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 2 2 0 2.50

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is more favorable than Teletouch Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Teletouch Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats Teletouch Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teletouch Communications Company Profile

Teletouch Communications, Inc. provides wireless services and consumer electronics to individual consumers, businesses, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless telecommunications solutions, including cellular, GPS-telemetry, and wireless messaging. Teletouch Communications serves approximately 38,000 cellular customers. The company also provides its products and services through a chain of 19 retail and agent stores under the Teletouch and Hawk Electronics brand names; direct sales force; and through various retail e-commerce Websites. In addition, it operates a consumer electronics and cellular equipment wholesale distribution business, primarily serving carrier agents, rural cellular carriers, smaller consumer electronics, and automotive retailers and auto dealers. The company acquires, sells, and supports various types of cellular telephones, related accessories, telemetry, car audio, and car security products under various direct distribution agreements with manufacturers. Teletouch Communications, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On October 3, 2013, Teletouch Communications Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

