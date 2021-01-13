Tellor Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and $35.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $19.97 or 0.00057551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Tellor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.