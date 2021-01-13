Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 126.2% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TEI stock remained flat at $$7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

