Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE GIM opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 75,021 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $416,366.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,923,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,007,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

