Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.