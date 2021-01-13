Tendies (TEND) Price Tops $0.0522

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Tendies token can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $393,806.24 and $41.03 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112171 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062662 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,949,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,549,011 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

