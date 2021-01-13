Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $37.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -347.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

