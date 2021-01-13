Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 165,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 885,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $139.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

