Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s (TEZNY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ  per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

