Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s (TEZNY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

