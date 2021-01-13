Terracoin (TRC) Trading 34.8% Lower This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $397,856.78 and $282.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,486.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01385390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.77 or 0.00587956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049036 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00171324 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.