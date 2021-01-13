TerraKRW (KRT) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $61.60 million and approximately $54,958.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00112826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00258599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00064502 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00062466 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 67,387,934,885 coins and its circulating supply is 67,387,205,777 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

