Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 44 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $723.49 per share, with a total value of $14,469.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.00 per share, with a total value of $13,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $698.84 per share, with a total value of $13,976.80.

On Monday, December 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $724.50 per share, with a total value of $13,765.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 21 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $740.62 per share, with a total value of $15,553.02.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $700.00 per share, with a total value of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $620.20 per share, with a total value of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $609.92 per share, with a total value of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $589.00 per share, with a total value of $13,547.00.

NYSE TPL opened at $880.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $700.37 and a 200-day moving average of $567.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $883.44.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Pacific Land Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.33.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

