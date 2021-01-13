The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.23. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth about $15,234,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $147,778,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $74,987,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $760,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

