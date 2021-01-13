The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3477904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.30. The firm has a market cap of C$83.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0000005 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

