The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will earn $5.26 per share for the year.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.