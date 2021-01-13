The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in December

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDVSY opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

Separately, Investec cut The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.