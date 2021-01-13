The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) Trading Down 0.7%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,603.26 ($20.95) and last traded at GBX 1,622 ($21.19). 124,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 143,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,634 ($21.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of £658.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,565.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,392.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

