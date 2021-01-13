The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 501.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,232 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 4.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE BX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,558. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

