The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $208.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average is $183.09. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

