The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of CG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. 2,494,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,258. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,065,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $404,666,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

