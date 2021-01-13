The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 177.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,969. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $153.35 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

