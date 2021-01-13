The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

FNLC opened at $27.37 on Friday. The First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $299.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.61.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The First Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 384.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 941.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

