The Force Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

