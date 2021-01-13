The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €50.00 Price Target

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.14 ($41.34).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.