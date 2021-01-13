The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $8.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.21. 4,752,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,557. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $303.98. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

