The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Neutral

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 251,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

