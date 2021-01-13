The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.19. 190,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

