The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

