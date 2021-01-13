The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $167.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $161.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.