The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $167.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.06.
NYSE:PNC opened at $161.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
