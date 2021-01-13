The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

PG stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. 6,328,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

