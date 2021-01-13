The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) PT Lowered to GBX 680

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 624.44 ($8.16).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 567.60 ($7.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The Sage Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 584.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 674.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Annette Court purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Also, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,280 ($129,709.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

