The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $274.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as high as $229.58 and last traded at $226.18, with a volume of 308982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

