The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is City Holding Co.’s 7th Largest Position

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.99. 8,306,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

