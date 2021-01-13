The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $175.40. 357,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.